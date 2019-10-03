Comparing of American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC) and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands Corporation 7 0.53 50.05M 0.33 29.12 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 5 1.65 10.43M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Outdoor Brands Corporation and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Outdoor Brands Corporation and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands Corporation 752,631,578.95% 4.2% 2.4% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 215,126,951.72% -3.2% -2.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.11 shows that American Outdoor Brands Corporation is 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s beta is -0.29 which is 129.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Outdoor Brands Corporation are 2.7 and 1.2. Competitively, Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. has 9.8 and 8.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Outdoor Brands Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for American Outdoor Brands Corporation and Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.06% for American Outdoor Brands Corporation with average target price of $8.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 29.1% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of American Outdoor Brands Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Outdoor Brands Corporation 1.8% 7.11% -1.93% -19.67% 2.55% -25.04% Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. 1.29% 9.11% 50.55% 158.75% 86.15% 143.81%

For the past year American Outdoor Brands Corporation had bearish trend while Innovative Solutions and Support Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Innovative Solutions and Support Inc.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. The company also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs. In addition, it offers engine and fuel displays that convey information related to fuel and oil levels, and engine activity, such as oil and hydraulic pressure and temperature; and integrated global navigation systems. The company serves commercial air transport carriers and corporate/general aviation companies, Department of Defense and its commercial contractors, aircraft operators, aircraft modification centers, foreign militaries, and original equipment manufacturers. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.