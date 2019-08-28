Comparing of American National Insurance Company (ANAT) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

This is a contrast between American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 123 0.83 N/A 14.81 8.17 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.38 N/A -1.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see American National Insurance Company and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us American National Insurance Company and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.3% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

American National Insurance Company has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Conifer Holdings Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.48 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.9% of American National Insurance Company shares and 25.8% of Conifer Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of American National Insurance Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Conifer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89% Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14%

For the past year American National Insurance Company was less bearish than Conifer Holdings Inc.

Summary

American National Insurance Company beats Conifer Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.