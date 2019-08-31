Comparing of American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares Inc. 36 4.74 N/A 1.81 20.40 Citizens & Northern Corporation 26 4.66 N/A 1.84 13.92

Table 1 highlights American National Bankshares Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Citizens & Northern Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American National Bankshares Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Citizens & Northern Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2% Citizens & Northern Corporation 0.00% 11.6% 1.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.01 shows that American National Bankshares Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Citizens & Northern Corporation has a 0.27 beta which is 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American National Bankshares Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 26.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Bankshares Inc. 3.21% -2.3% -0.59% 13.05% -8.44% 26.2% Citizens & Northern Corporation -0.31% -2.66% -8.92% 2.93% -5.09% -2.68%

For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. had bullish trend while Citizens & Northern Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

American National Bankshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Citizens & Northern Corporation.