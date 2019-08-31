Comparing of American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC)

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) and Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|36
|4.74
|N/A
|1.81
|20.40
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|26
|4.66
|N/A
|1.84
|13.92
Table 1 highlights American National Bankshares Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Citizens & Northern Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American National Bankshares Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Citizens & Northern Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|0.00%
|10.2%
|1.2%
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|0.00%
|11.6%
|1.8%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.01 shows that American National Bankshares Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Citizens & Northern Corporation has a 0.27 beta which is 73.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both American National Bankshares Inc. and Citizens & Northern Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 26.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.5% of American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Citizens & Northern Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American National Bankshares Inc.
|3.21%
|-2.3%
|-0.59%
|13.05%
|-8.44%
|26.2%
|Citizens & Northern Corporation
|-0.31%
|-2.66%
|-8.92%
|2.93%
|-5.09%
|-2.68%
For the past year American National Bankshares Inc. had bullish trend while Citizens & Northern Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
American National Bankshares Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Citizens & Northern Corporation.
