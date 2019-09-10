Comparing of American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Midstream Partners LP 5 0.00 N/A -0.71 0.00 CNX Midstream Partners LP 15 3.30 N/A 1.96 8.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0% CNX Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 40% 13.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.13% and 51.2%. 1.72% are American Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of CNX Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Midstream Partners LP 0% 0.77% 0.77% 36.46% -54.04% 72.94% CNX Midstream Partners LP 6.31% 10.97% 1.55% -10.35% -19.75% -3.69%

For the past year American Midstream Partners LP has 72.94% stronger performance while CNX Midstream Partners LP has -3.69% weaker performance.

Summary

CNX Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors American Midstream Partners LP.