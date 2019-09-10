Comparing of American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

As Oil & Gas Pipelines businesses, American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) and CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Midstream Partners LP
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.71
|0.00
|CNX Midstream Partners LP
|15
|3.30
|N/A
|1.96
|8.01
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP.
Profitability
Table 2 has American Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CNX Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|40%
|13.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
American Midstream Partners LP and CNX Midstream Partners LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.13% and 51.2%. 1.72% are American Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of CNX Midstream Partners LP’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Midstream Partners LP
|0%
|0.77%
|0.77%
|36.46%
|-54.04%
|72.94%
|CNX Midstream Partners LP
|6.31%
|10.97%
|1.55%
|-10.35%
|-19.75%
|-3.69%
For the past year American Midstream Partners LP has 72.94% stronger performance while CNX Midstream Partners LP has -3.69% weaker performance.
Summary
CNX Midstream Partners LP beats on 7 of the 8 factors American Midstream Partners LP.
