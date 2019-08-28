Comparing of American International Group Inc. (AIG) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)

This is a contrast between American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 50 0.93 N/A -0.29 0.00 Global Indemnity Limited 31 0.68 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights American International Group Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

American International Group Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. From a competition point of view, Global Indemnity Limited has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.6% of American International Group Inc. shares and 81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Limited has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07% Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92%

For the past year American International Group Inc. had bullish trend while Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

American International Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Global Indemnity Limited.