Comparing of American International Group Inc. (AIG) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)

This is a contrast between American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American International Group Inc.
|50
|0.93
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Global Indemnity Limited
|31
|0.68
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights American International Group Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American International Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-0.5%
|-0.1%
|Global Indemnity Limited
|0.00%
|-6.3%
|-2.2%
Risk and Volatility
American International Group Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.21. From a competition point of view, Global Indemnity Limited has a 0.51 beta which is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 92.6% of American International Group Inc. shares and 81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Limited has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American International Group Inc.
|-2.44%
|3.99%
|19.46%
|30.79%
|1.91%
|42.07%
|Global Indemnity Limited
|4.31%
|-5.45%
|-7.09%
|-13.8%
|-29.45%
|-21.92%
For the past year American International Group Inc. had bullish trend while Global Indemnity Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
American International Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Global Indemnity Limited.
