Comparing of American Financial Group Inc. (AFGE) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFGE) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 26 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.50 N/A -2.13 0.00

Demonstrates American Financial Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% -8.3% -2.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Financial Group Inc. and Protective Insurance Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.4% of Protective Insurance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -0.27% 0.51% -0.54% -0.31% 0.47% 1.7% Protective Insurance Corporation 1.16% -5.59% 1.22% -9.56% -28.51% -0.6%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. has 1.7% stronger performance while Protective Insurance Corporation has -0.6% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors American Financial Group Inc. beats Protective Insurance Corporation.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.