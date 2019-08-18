Comparing of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

This is a contrast between American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 100 1.20 N/A 7.87 13.01 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.56 N/A 1.75 14.14

Table 1 highlights American Financial Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National General Holdings Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than American Financial Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. American Financial Group Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of National General Holdings Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Financial Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

American Financial Group Inc.’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, National General Holdings Corp. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

American Financial Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, National General Holdings Corp.’s potential upside is 38.08% and its average price target is $33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.5% of National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are National General Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. was more bullish than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats National General Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.