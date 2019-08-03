Comparing of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 100 1.23 N/A 7.87 13.01 Markel Corporation 1,044 1.89 N/A 37.36 29.82

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Financial Group Inc. and Markel Corporation. Markel Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to American Financial Group Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. American Financial Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Markel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

American Financial Group Inc. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Markel Corporation on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of Markel Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Markel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Markel Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Markel Corporation beats American Financial Group Inc.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.