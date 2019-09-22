Comparing of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)

This is a contrast between American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 101 1.30 N/A 7.87 13.01 Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 1 0.02 N/A -2.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights American Financial Group Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us American Financial Group Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -7.6%

Risk & Volatility

American Financial Group Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares and 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. 0.7% are American Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -1.15% -0.81% 0.85% 9.55% -5.67% 14.81% Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. -16.62% -41.67% -57.58% -95.34% -95.1% -94.81%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

American Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.