Comparing of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH)

This is a contrast between American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Financial Group Inc.
|101
|1.30
|N/A
|7.87
|13.01
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|1
|0.02
|N/A
|-2.22
|0.00
Table 1 highlights American Financial Group Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us American Financial Group Inc. and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|13.7%
|1.1%
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-7.6%
Risk & Volatility
American Financial Group Inc. has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s 8.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.92 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 67.2% of American Financial Group Inc. shares and 30.3% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares. 0.7% are American Financial Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 16.52% of Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Financial Group Inc.
|-1.15%
|-0.81%
|0.85%
|9.55%
|-5.67%
|14.81%
|Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
|-16.62%
|-41.67%
|-57.58%
|-95.34%
|-95.1%
|-94.81%
For the past year American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
American Financial Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.
