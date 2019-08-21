Comparing of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.80
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|16
|-192.26
|N/A
|-0.35
|0.00
Demonstrates American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-1.5%
|-0.2%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a -3.85% potential downside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.43%
|0.2%
|0.99%
|0%
|0%
|4.25%
|Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
|-0.54%
|2.23%
|0.8%
|3%
|0.49%
|13.81%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Summary
American Finance Trust Inc. beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
