Comparing of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.80 N/A -0.47 0.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 16 -192.26 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0.00% -1.5% -0.2%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a -3.85% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Finance Trust Inc. and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 71.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.43% 0.2% 0.99% 0% 0% 4.25% Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. -0.54% 2.23% 0.8% 3% 0.49% 13.81%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.

Summary

American Finance Trust Inc. beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.