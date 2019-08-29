Comparing of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

As REIT – Diversified companies, American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.21 N/A -0.53 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 53 14.21 N/A 1.47 35.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

American Finance Trust Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, National Retail Properties Inc.’s potential downside is -0.68% and its average price target is $55.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Finance Trust Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 92.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are National Retail Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09% National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has -12.09% weaker performance while National Retail Properties Inc. has 7.69% stronger performance.

Summary

National Retail Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors American Finance Trust Inc.