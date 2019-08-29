Comparing of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

As REIT – Diversified companies, American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.21
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|53
|14.21
|N/A
|1.47
|35.56
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
American Finance Trust Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
On the other hand, National Retail Properties Inc.’s potential downside is -0.68% and its average price target is $55.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both American Finance Trust Inc. and National Retail Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26% and 92.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are National Retail Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
|National Retail Properties Inc.
|-0.68%
|-0.08%
|-0.78%
|0.21%
|18.06%
|7.69%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has -12.09% weaker performance while National Retail Properties Inc. has 7.69% stronger performance.
Summary
National Retail Properties Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors American Finance Trust Inc.
