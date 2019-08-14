Comparing of American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) and Its Competitors

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of American Electric Technologies Inc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand American Electric Technologies Inc has 7.8% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have American Electric Technologies Inc and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Technologies Inc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting American Electric Technologies Inc and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Technologies Inc N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for American Electric Technologies Inc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Technologies Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.77

The potential upside of the rivals is 75.81%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of American Electric Technologies Inc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Technologies Inc -1.1% 36.62% 9% -2.19% -23.92% 2.31% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year American Electric Technologies Inc was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

American Electric Technologies Inc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, American Electric Technologies Inc’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. American Electric Technologies Inc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Electric Technologies Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -1.05 shows that American Electric Technologies Inc is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American Electric Technologies Inc’s peers’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

American Electric Technologies Inc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

American Electric Technologies Inc’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors American Electric Technologies Inc.