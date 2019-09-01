Comparing of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

As Electric Utilities companies, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NYSE:AEP) and DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power Company Inc. 86 2.82 N/A 4.11 21.35 DTE Energy Company 126 1.73 N/A 6.06 20.98

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Electric Power Company Inc. and DTE Energy Company. DTE Energy Company has higher revenue and earnings than American Electric Power Company Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of DTE Energy Company, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us American Electric Power Company Inc. and DTE Energy Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power Company Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 2.8% DTE Energy Company 0.00% 10.7% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current beta is 0.13 and it happens to be 87.00% less volatile than S&P 500. DTE Energy Company’s 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.26 beta.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Electric Power Company Inc. Its rival DTE Energy Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. DTE Energy Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Electric Power Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

American Electric Power Company Inc. and DTE Energy Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power Company Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 DTE Energy Company 1 3 1 2.20

The consensus price target of American Electric Power Company Inc. is $90, with potential downside of -1.26%. DTE Energy Company on the other hand boasts of a $131.4 consensus price target and a 1.34% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that DTE Energy Company appears more favorable than American Electric Power Company Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.5% of American Electric Power Company Inc. shares and 74% of DTE Energy Company shares. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.3% are DTE Energy Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Power Company Inc. -2.01% -0.36% 3.37% 13.8% 24.73% 17.49% DTE Energy Company -0.47% -0.91% 2.5% 10.25% 17.93% 15.24%

For the past year American Electric Power Company Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than DTE Energy Company.

Summary

DTE Energy Company beats American Electric Power Company Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The companyÂ’s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 690 distribution substations and 438,000 line transformers. Its Gas segment engages in the purchase, storage, transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Michigan, as well as the sale of storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,149,000 service pipelines; and 1,297,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. The companyÂ’s Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, and lateral and gathering pipeline systems, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. Its Power and Industrial Projects segment provides metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam, chilled water, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. This segment also owns and operates 4 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 191 MWs; and 11 reduced emissions fuel facilities, as well as develops landfill gas recovery systems. The companyÂ’s Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. DTE Energy Company was founded in 1903 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.