Comparing of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) and Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) compete with each other in the Apparel Stores sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 19 0.66 N/A 1.48 11.94 Guess’ Inc. 17 0.43 N/A 0.19 87.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Guess’ Inc. Guess’ Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Guess’ Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 11.7% Guess’ Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. Guess’ Inc. has a 0.44 beta and it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Its rival Guess’ Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Guess’ Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Guess’ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 1 0 4 2.80 Guess’ Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.2, while its potential upside is 30.54%. Competitively the consensus target price of Guess’ Inc. is $26, which is potential 48.74% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Guess’ Inc. seems more appealing than American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.2% of Guess’ Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares. Competitively, 2% are Guess’ Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -1.28% 3.94% -25.73% -16.6% -29.24% -8.48% Guess’ Inc. -1.92% 4.85% -18.32% -13.14% -24.68% -18.87%

For the past year American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Guess’ Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors American Eagle Outfitters Inc. beats Guess’ Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel. It also grants licenses to manufacture and distribute various products that complement its apparel lines, such as eyewear, watches, handbags, footwear, kidsÂ’ and infantsÂ’ apparel, outerwear, swimwear, fragrance, jewelry, and other fashion accessories. The company markets its products under GUESS, GUESS?, GUESS U.S.A., GUESS Jeans, GUESS? and Triangle Design, MARCIANO, Question Mark and Triangle Design, a stylized G and a stylized M, GUESS Kids, Baby GUESS, YES, G by GUESS, GUESS by MARCIANO, and Gc brand names. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer, wholesale, and licensing distribution channels. As of January 28, 2017, the company directly operated 945 retail stores in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its licensees and distributors operated an additional 735 retail stores worldwide, as well as 192 smaller-sized licensee operated concessions. The company also offers its products through its retail Websites. Guess?, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.