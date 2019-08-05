Comparing of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) and Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

We will be contrasting the differences between American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 20 0.66 N/A 1.48 11.94 Destination XL Group Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 11.7% Destination XL Group Inc. 0.00% -21.3% -4.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.95 shows that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Destination XL Group Inc.’s 15.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Destination XL Group Inc. are 0.9 and 0.1 respectively. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Destination XL Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Destination XL Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a 62.64% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.6.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Destination XL Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 74.9%. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.1% of Destination XL Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -1.28% 3.94% -25.73% -16.6% -29.24% -8.48% Destination XL Group Inc. 0.57% -5.38% -9.74% -31.25% -15.18% -18.89%

For the past year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. was less bearish than Destination XL Group Inc.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Destination XL Group Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, sportcoats, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. Destination XL Group, Inc. operates through 192 DXL retail stores, 13 DXL outlet stores, 97 Casual Male XL retail stores, 36 Casual Male XL outlet stores, and 5 Rochester Clothing stores, as well as its DestinationXL.com and bigandtall.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.