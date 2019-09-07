Comparing of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

We are contrasting American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities Inc. 47 7.08 N/A 0.84 55.72 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 15 1.44 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American Campus Communities Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.6% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.5%

Risk & Volatility

American Campus Communities Inc. has a beta of 0.39 and its 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 0.44 beta which is 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for American Campus Communities Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Campus Communities Inc. has a consensus target price of $51.67, and a 9.10% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.1% of American Campus Communities Inc. shares and 63.5% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares. American Campus Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Campus Communities Inc. -0.45% 0.26% -0.76% 1.21% 14.84% 12.95% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.42% -0.48% -8.75% -8.64% -12.18% 3.06%

For the past year American Campus Communities Inc. has stronger performance than Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Summary

American Campus Communities Inc. beats Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily acquires and operates multifamily apartment properties. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI U. S. REIT Index and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. was formed on September 18, 2009 and is based in the United States.