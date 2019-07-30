Comparing of American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

We are contrasting American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Campus Communities Inc. 46 6.97 N/A 0.87 53.99 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 19 -2.52 N/A -6.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Campus Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.7% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.00% -22.5% -2.9%

Volatility and Risk

American Campus Communities Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for American Campus Communities Inc. and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Campus Communities Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

American Campus Communities Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.32% and an $51 average price target. Competitively the average price target of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is $19.5, which is potential 8.09% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, American Campus Communities Inc. is looking more favorable than ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of American Campus Communities Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.4% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are American Campus Communities Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Campus Communities Inc. 1.72% -2.87% 2.86% 12.97% 18.65% 12.83% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.11% -5.02% -12.24% -17.17% -17.28% -8.68%

For the past year American Campus Communities Inc. had bullish trend while ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

American Campus Communities Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.