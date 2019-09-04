Comparing of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

As Auto Parts companies, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 12 0.10 N/A -0.95 0.00 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 19 0.53 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0.00% -6.3% -1.3% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0.00% -2.8% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.99. Competitively, Motorcar Parts of America Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Motorcar Parts of America Inc. are 1.3 and 0.4 respectively. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and Motorcar Parts of America Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motorcar Parts of America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.95% and an $14 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders held 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.7% are Motorcar Parts of America Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. -4.66% -2.5% -15.42% -17.27% -28.03% 8.74% Motorcar Parts of America Inc. -3.82% -13.5% -13.46% -11.49% -16.84% 7.45%

For the past year American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Motorcar Parts of America Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Motorcar Parts of America Inc. beats American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.