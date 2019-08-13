Comparing of American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) and SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust Inc. 46 8.46 N/A 0.67 69.77 SL Green Realty Corp. 87 5.20 N/A 2.67 30.40

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Assets Trust Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp. SL Green Realty Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. American Assets Trust Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SL Green Realty Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American Assets Trust Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% SL Green Realty Corp. 0.00% 4% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.39 beta indicates that American Assets Trust Inc. is 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SL Green Realty Corp.’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for American Assets Trust Inc. and SL Green Realty Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SL Green Realty Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

$49.67 is American Assets Trust Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 6.25%. On the other hand, SL Green Realty Corp.’s potential upside is 42.32% and its consensus price target is $110. Based on the results delivered earlier, SL Green Realty Corp. is looking more favorable than American Assets Trust Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares and 0% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.5% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of SL Green Realty Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Assets Trust Inc. -1.59% -1.02% 0.39% 9.15% 23.77% 15.51% SL Green Realty Corp. -1.15% 1.24% -8.18% -10.82% -19.35% 2.53%

For the past year American Assets Trust Inc. has stronger performance than SL Green Realty Corp.

Summary

SL Green Realty Corp. beats on 7 of the 10 factors American Assets Trust Inc.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The firm engages in the property management, acquisitions, financing, development, construction, and leasing. It also provides tenant services to its clients. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in commercial office and retail properties. SL Green Realty Corp. was founded in 1970 and is based in New York, New York.