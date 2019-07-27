Comparing of American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Since American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) and Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust Inc. 45 8.35 N/A 0.67 69.16 Macerich Company 41 4.55 N/A 0.71 59.93

In table 1 we can see American Assets Trust Inc. and Macerich Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Macerich Company seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to American Assets Trust Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. American Assets Trust Inc. is presently more expensive than Macerich Company, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 1.4% Macerich Company 0.00% 3.4% 1.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.41 beta means American Assets Trust Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Macerich Company on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

American Assets Trust Inc. and Macerich Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Macerich Company 1 5 0 2.83

American Assets Trust Inc.’s upside potential is 5.82% at a $49.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, Macerich Company’s potential upside is 25.72% and its consensus target price is $41.2. Based on the data shown earlier, Macerich Company is looking more favorable than American Assets Trust Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Macerich Company shares. Insiders held 0.7% of American Assets Trust Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Macerich Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Assets Trust Inc. 1.5% 0.37% 4.59% 16.79% 30.54% 14.49% Macerich Company 4.27% -1.19% -3.91% -16.88% -23.96% -1.83%

For the past year American Assets Trust Inc. had bullish trend while Macerich Company had bearish trend.

Summary

American Assets Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Macerich Company.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The Macerich Company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California with additional offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; Pittsford, New York.