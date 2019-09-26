Comparing of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Both America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) compete on a level playing field in the Mortgage Investment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 7 9.39 N/A 0.59 11.90 TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 20 5.51 N/A 1.90 10.27

Table 1 highlights America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and TPG Specialty Lending Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TPG Specialty Lending Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than America First Multifamily Investors L.P. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than TPG Specialty Lending Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and TPG Specialty Lending Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0.00% 11.9% 3.5% TPG Specialty Lending Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and TPG Specialty Lending Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 58.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.51% of America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.33% are TPG Specialty Lending Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0% -0.71% -1.95% 8.32% 9.84% 25.09% TPG Specialty Lending Inc. -0.26% -0.15% -3.08% -0.49% 1.86% 8.59%

For the past year America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than TPG Specialty Lending Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors America First Multifamily Investors L.P. beats TPG Specialty Lending Inc.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.