Comparing of Amdocs Limited (DOX) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Both Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs Limited 57 2.12 N/A 2.42 24.99 Pegasystems Inc. 64 6.58 N/A -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Amdocs Limited and Pegasystems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs Limited 0.00% 9.6% 6.2% Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1%

Risk & Volatility

Amdocs Limited’s current beta is 0.53 and it happens to be 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Pegasystems Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amdocs Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Pegasystems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Pegasystems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amdocs Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Amdocs Limited and Pegasystems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Pegasystems Inc. is $77.67, which is potential 5.85% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amdocs Limited and Pegasystems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.5% and 47.1% respectively. 4.8% are Amdocs Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amdocs Limited 11.17% 11.63% 7.55% -9.58% -8.17% 3.09% Pegasystems Inc. -0.38% 0.8% 23.41% 31.25% 13.6% 46.9%

For the past year Amdocs Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Pegasystems Inc.

Summary

Pegasystems Inc. beats Amdocs Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.