Comparing of Amdocs Limited (DOX) and Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) and Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs Limited 65 2.58 135.82M 2.61 24.54 Carbonite Inc. 14 0.52 27.91M -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amdocs Limited and Carbonite Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs Limited 208,153,256.70% 10.4% 6.7% Carbonite Inc. 194,359,331.48% 3.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.42 beta means Amdocs Limited’s volatility is 58.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Carbonite Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Amdocs Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Carbonite Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Amdocs Limited therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carbonite Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amdocs Limited and Carbonite Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Carbonite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amdocs Limited’s upside potential currently stands at 13.77% and an $75 average target price. On the other hand, Carbonite Inc.’s potential upside is 109.84% and its average target price is $32. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Carbonite Inc. is looking more favorable than Amdocs Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amdocs Limited and Carbonite Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 4.8% of Amdocs Limited’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.8% of Carbonite Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24% Carbonite Inc. -26.12% -31.75% -26.61% -36.1% -47.8% -29.02%

For the past year Amdocs Limited had bullish trend while Carbonite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amdocs Limited beats on 12 of the 13 factors Carbonite Inc.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.