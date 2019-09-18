Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 29 17.28 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AMCI Acquisition Corp. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pinterest Inc. is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.9. Pinterest Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s average target price is $32.13, while its potential upside is 8.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 53.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Pinterest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Pinterest Inc. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.