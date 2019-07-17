Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)

We are contrasting AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27 Far Point Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51% Far Point Acquisition Corporation 0.4% 0.7% 3.18% 3.51% 0% 4.04%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Far Point Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.