Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC)

We are contrasting AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:FPAC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|927.27
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Far Point Acquisition Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.64% of Far Point Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|2.51%
|Far Point Acquisition Corporation
|0.4%
|0.7%
|3.18%
|3.51%
|0%
|4.04%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Far Point Acquisition Corporation
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Far Point Acquisition Corporation on 4 of the 5 factors.
