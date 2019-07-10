Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Since AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.35% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0.8%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.