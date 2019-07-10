Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU)

Since AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|927.27
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|2.51%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.35%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.8%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
