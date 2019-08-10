Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
