Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.82% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.