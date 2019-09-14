Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

This is a contrast between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00
Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%
Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 56.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%
Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

