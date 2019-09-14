Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

This is a contrast between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 56.54%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pure Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
