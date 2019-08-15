Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 22.73%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.