Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 22.73%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.