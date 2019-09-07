Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

As Conglomerates businesses, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. 0.1% -0.27% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.