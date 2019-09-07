Comparing of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM)

As Conglomerates businesses, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. (NYSE:BRPM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|-0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors B. Riley Principal Merger Corp.
