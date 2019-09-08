Comparing of Ambev S.A. (ABEV) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

As Beverages – Brewers businesses, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev S.A. 5 0.00 N/A 0.18 29.94 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 88 3.47 N/A 3.39 29.75

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ambev S.A. and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ambev S.A. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ambev S.A.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ambev S.A. and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ambev S.A. and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s potential downside is -15.04% and its average price target is $79.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.69% of Ambev S.A. shares and 4.8% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares. Insiders held 0.02% of Ambev S.A. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.9% of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambev S.A. 11.42% 13.82% 13.33% 9.34% 2.5% 34.44% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV 5.67% 14.19% 15% 34.75% -0.29% 53.44%

For the past year Ambev S.A. was less bullish than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV beats Ambev S.A.

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. It offers beers primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Quilmes Cristal, Stella Artois, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Antarctica Becker, Beck, Leffe, Corona, BÃ¡ltica, Pilsen, Patricia, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Becker, Bud Light, Ouro Fino, Modelo Especial, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Hoegaarden, and Budweiser brands. The company also provides carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, dairy products, coconut water, powdered juices, cereal bars, and ready-to-drink teas under the GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica, Canada Dry, Squirt, Pepsi, GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica Black, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Monster, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, Kokanee, Banks, Deputy, and Do Bem brands. Ambev S.A. offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; BeckÂ’s, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol brands. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.