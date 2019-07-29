Comparing of Amber Road Inc. (AMBR) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW)

We will be contrasting the differences between Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:PDVW) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amber Road Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00 pdvWireless Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -2.41 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5% pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.2%

Volatility and Risk

Amber Road Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.4. Competitively, pdvWireless Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amber Road Inc. Its rival pdvWireless Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.7 and 10.7 respectively. pdvWireless Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amber Road Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amber Road Inc. and pdvWireless Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.4% and 89.6% respectively. Amber Road Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9%. Competitively, pdvWireless Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35% pdvWireless Inc. 0.74% 14.51% -1.99% -2.64% 45% 9.36%

For the past year Amber Road Inc. was more bullish than pdvWireless Inc.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

pdvWireless, Inc. operates as a wireless communications carrier, and provider of network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers. The company is deploying push-to-talk networks and two-way radio service to businesses in industry verticals, such as construction, distribution, transportation, field services, waste management, and hospitality. It offers DispatchPlus service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The companyÂ’s mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its DispatchPlus service indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.