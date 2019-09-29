Comparing of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) and Its Peers

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Ambarella Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.64% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Ambarella Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.10% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ambarella Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella Inc. 56,234,324.61% -9.00% -8.00% Industry Average 27.58% 31.70% 11.13%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ambarella Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella Inc. 31.39M 56 0.00 Industry Average 164.46M 596.20M 42.59

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Ambarella Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.10 2.27 2.66

With average price target of $57.67, Ambarella Inc. has a potential downside of -7.15%. The potential upside of the peers is 116.42%. Ambarella Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ambarella Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8% Industry Average 8.21% 10.60% 17.13% 35.17% 36.61% 58.63%

For the past year Ambarella Inc. has weaker performance than Ambarella Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ambarella Inc. are 9.8 and 9.4. Competitively, Ambarella Inc.’s rivals have 5.13 and 4.34 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ambarella Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ambarella Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that Ambarella Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ambarella Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.25 which is 25.46% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ambarella Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.