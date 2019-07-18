Comparing of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) and Its Competitors

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company, Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Ambarella Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.04% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ambarella Inc. has 4.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ambarella Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -7.00% -6.30% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ambarella Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella Inc. N/A 42 0.00 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ambarella Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.21 2.69

Ambarella Inc. presently has an average price target of $40.5, suggesting a potential downside of -13.90%. As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 40.53%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Ambarella Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ambarella Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambarella Inc. 0.02% 3.92% 23.78% 38.77% -6.16% 38.85% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year Ambarella Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Ambarella Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.5 and a Quick Ratio of 10. Competitively, Ambarella Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.92 and has 4.17 Quick Ratio. Ambarella Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ambarella Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.1 shows that Ambarella Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ambarella Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ambarella Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.