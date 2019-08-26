Comparing of Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) and Intermolecular Inc. (NASDAQ:IMI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella Inc. 44 6.71 N/A -1.16 0.00 Intermolecular Inc. 1 2.31 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ambarella Inc. and Intermolecular Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ambarella Inc. and Intermolecular Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8% Intermolecular Inc. 0.00% -14.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ambarella Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.3 beta. Competitively, Intermolecular Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.93 beta.

Liquidity

Ambarella Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.8 and 9.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intermolecular Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8 respectively. Ambarella Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Intermolecular Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ambarella Inc. and Intermolecular Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Intermolecular Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ambarella Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.29% and an $40.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Ambarella Inc. shares and 72.2% of Intermolecular Inc. shares. About 4.6% of Ambarella Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 30.13% of Intermolecular Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8% Intermolecular Inc. -0.85% 0% 5.45% -0.85% -29.27% 14.85%

For the past year Ambarella Inc. has stronger performance than Intermolecular Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ambarella Inc. beats Intermolecular Inc.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Intermolecular, Inc. offers high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. Its HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established CVD, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods. It serves various markets, including flat glass, advanced alloys, light-emitting diodes, flat-panel displays, and others. The company was formerly known as The BEP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Intermolecular, Inc. in November 2004. Intermolecular, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.