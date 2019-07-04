Comparing of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

We will be comparing the differences between Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 33.99 N/A -0.38 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 87.75 N/A -2.94 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Volatility & Risk

Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 28.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.68 beta which is 168.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a 56.39% upside potential and a consensus target price of $35.75. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -4.56% and its consensus target price is $27. The results provided earlier shows that Amarin Corporation plc appears more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 82.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.3% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -3.27% 18.51% 122.44% 92.29% 22.05% 152.02%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. beats Amarin Corporation plc on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.