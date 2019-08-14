Comparing of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.26 N/A -0.38 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 67.73 N/A -0.52 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Amarin Corporation plc has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s beta is -0.34 which is 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

2.2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc. Its rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

$35.75 is Amarin Corporation plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 141.23%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 average price target and a 106.61% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Amarin Corporation plc looks more robust than Vascular Biogenics Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 25.1% respectively. About 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 26.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was more bullish than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Amarin Corporation plc beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.