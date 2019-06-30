Comparing of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 24.80 N/A -0.38 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.60 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.28 beta indicates that Amarin Corporation plc is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 152.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Amarin Corporation plc and Trevena Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a consensus price target of $35.75, and a 84.37% upside potential. Competitively Trevena Inc. has a consensus price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 239.81%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Trevena Inc. is looking more favorable than Amarin Corporation plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Trevena Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.7% and 26%. Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.