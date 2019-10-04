Comparing of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.23 310.23M -0.38 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 1,968,464,467.01% -450.1% -39.8% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,175,344,904.32% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 13.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 1.47 beta which is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Amarin Corporation plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Amarin Corporation plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 113.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.