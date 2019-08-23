Comparing of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Both Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 18.12 N/A -0.38 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 108.34 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. From a competition point of view, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a 1.82 beta which is 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Amarin Corporation plc and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 129.76% for Amarin Corporation plc with consensus price target of $35.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has stronger performance than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.