Comparing of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 19 25.00 N/A -0.38 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Amarin Corporation plc and Forty Seven Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35.75 is Amarin Corporation plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 95.14%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Forty Seven Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.7% and 67.3%. Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was more bullish than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Forty Seven Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.