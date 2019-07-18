Comparing of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 26.95 N/A -0.38 0.00 Celyad SA 20 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and Celyad SA earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amarin Corporation plc and Celyad SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Amarin Corporation plc and Celyad SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

Amarin Corporation plc’s upside potential is 69.67% at a $35.75 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 6.89% of Celyad SA shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Celyad SA.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Celyad SA on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.