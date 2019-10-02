Comparing of Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.71% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Amalgamated Bank has 0.16% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 5.24% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amalgamated Bank and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amalgamated Bank 97,262,889.88% 11.10% 1.00% Industry Average 14.78% 9.92% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Amalgamated Bank and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amalgamated Bank 15.28M 16 10.81 Industry Average 42.25M 285.86M 23.43

Amalgamated Bank has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Amalgamated Bank is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Amalgamated Bank and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amalgamated Bank 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.20 2.63

The potential upside of the peers is 130.14%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amalgamated Bank and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amalgamated Bank -0.64% -2.83% 0.18% -9.25% 29.5% -12% Industry Average 2.44% 3.00% 6.60% 10.24% 11.39% 14.99%

For the past year Amalgamated Bank has -12.00% weaker performance while Amalgamated Bank’s rivals have 14.99% stronger performance.

Dividends

Amalgamated Bank does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amalgamated Bank’s competitors beat Amalgamated Bank on 6 of the 5 factors.

Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits, and political organizations in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, and personal loans and lines of credit options; and commercial loans (lines of credit, letters of credit, and term loans). It also provides services in the areas of online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking, and real estate aspects. Amalgamated Bank was formerly known as Amalgamated Bank of New York and changed its name to Amalgamated Bank in December 2000. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in New York, New York. It has branch locations in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank operates as a subsidiary of Workers United.