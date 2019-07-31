Comparing of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

We will be comparing the differences between AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.66 N/A -4.92 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.86 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk & Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.33 beta. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -3.63 beta which makes it 463.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 58.82% at a $13.5 average price target. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average price target and a 249.65% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that vTv Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2% respectively. About 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% -42.29% -44.49% -17.98% -44.91%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.