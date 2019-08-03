Comparing of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

This is a contrast between AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.68 N/A -6.77 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 11.19 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk & Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.41 and its 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.3 and 2.1. Competitively, Veracyte Inc. has 6.3 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $14.33, while its potential upside is 63.40%. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc.’s average target price is $23, while its potential downside is -8.59%. The results provided earlier shows that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Veracyte Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Veracyte Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 88.7%. About 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.