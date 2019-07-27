Comparing of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

As Biotechnology businesses, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.66 N/A -4.92 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 363 4.90 N/A 20.54 14.89

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility and Risk

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.33 beta. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.6 and 4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 58.64% at a $13.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.2, which is potential 37.53% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 73.6%. About 2.9% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

Summary

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.