Comparing of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.96 N/A -6.77 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.06 N/A -3.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.41. PTC Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.74 beta which makes it 74.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, PTC Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.33, with potential upside of 39.26%. Meanwhile, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 6.27%. The data provided earlier shows that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.