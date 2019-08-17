Comparing of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Both AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 1.06 N/A -6.77 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 10.93 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.41 shows that AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s 129.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.29 beta.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.33, while its potential upside is 25.70%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfenex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.6%. 3.5% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -45.62% weaker performance while Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.