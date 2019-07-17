Comparing of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.68 N/A -4.92 0.00 Moderna Inc. 20 37.82 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. Moderna Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 56.07% upside potential and an average price target of $13.5. Competitively Moderna Inc. has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 185.10%. Based on the data shown earlier, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.1%. 2.9% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -25.02% weaker performance while Moderna Inc. has 51.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

