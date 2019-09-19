Comparing of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 1.13 N/A -6.77 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.95 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -10.1% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.41 beta means AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 59.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 19.15% at a $14.5 consensus target price. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 176.30% and its consensus target price is $13. Based on the data given earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 3.5% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.06% -18.7% -23.73% -46.22% -61.13% -45.62% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.